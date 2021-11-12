Does Colors channel endorse racism?

Raghav Juyal has lately been under fire for introducing a contestant from Assam, Gunjan Sinha as 'Momo', 'Chowmein' and 'Chinese'. He has apologised and in his defence he has said that the child had told the creatives that she can speak Chinese, which was largely gibberish. She termed it as her talent, and throughout the show, she would speak this made-up language in jest. Aren't these shows scripted? Do they want us to believe that the little girl came up with this on her own? Plus if it really was her idea, was it necessary for him to carry on with the alleged joke? What's sad is that there are people who are defending him requesting the public not to "politicise" it, clearly showing that our brothers and sisters from the NE are still not given importance. Would they have the same opinion if he introduced contestants from Punjab and Rajasthan as Pakistanis, Tamil Nadu as Sri Lankans and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as Nepalese?