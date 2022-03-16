Does this comment mean Ananya and Ishan have made their relationship official?

We have spotted Ishan and Ananya together attending events. Both of them haven't confirmed or denied their relationship rumors. The couple was seen at the birthday party of Shahid Kapoor. During the promotion of Gehraiyaa, the interviewer had asked Ananya her relationship status for which Ananya commented saying, she's in a happy place.

But recently, Ishaan's mom, Neliima Azeem had commented on the couples relationship. She said that Ananya is part of the family circle now. Neliima, spoke to a leading media house, she said "She is a part of our inner circle and family circle. She is a good friend of Shahid (Kapoor) and Mira (Rajput). And obviously, she is an important part of Ishaan's life. I would say that they are great buddies and good companions. With his friends also, she fits in very well."





The couple was seen together in Khaali Peeli, which didn't work out in the favor of the filmmakers.