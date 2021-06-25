Does Dealing With Such Weird Superstitions Really Make B-Town Stars Lucky?

Akshay Kumar

The superstar does not believe in staying in India when his film releases at the box office. He feels he jinxes himself.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B has seen the heights of superstardom and also weathered many storms. It seems he always wears a Neelam on his fingers. A blue sapphire ring has been on him since years.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu is a believer in the traditional totka of Nimbu Mirchi. The actress puts them in her car, house and other places where she feels the need to ward off buri nazar.

Deepika Padukone

The actress is a very religious person. Before and after every important thing whether it is work or personal life, she seeks blessings from Siddhi Vinayak Mandir.

Salman Khan

Every fan knows that Salman Khan wears a turquoise bracelet in his right wrist. He has been doing it since years now, he really believes that it's his lucky charm.