Does Earth Rhythm facial oil really work? #BeautyTruthBomb

This ultimate glow serum is my first purchase from the earth rhythm. Earth rhythm is an Indian, vegan, cruelty-free brand. Not only that but this brand is also committed to providing safe and non-toxic beauty products. I’m fond of trying new serums, especially when a brand provides toxic chemicals and fragrance-free formula.

This multi-active ingredient serum caught my attention because it is formulated with all my favorite ingredients such as – vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and retinol. Besides, it also contains salicylic acid. Before heading to review, let’s take a glance at the main active ingredients it has:





Vitamin C: Brightens skin, neutralizes free radicals, and boosts collagen production.

Bio-retinol: Rebuild cells and has anti-aging effects.

Salicylic acid: Clears clogged pores and treats acne.

Hyaluronic acid: Hydrates and plumps up the skin.





Earth rhythm glow serum has a watery gel, viscous texture. It glides smoothly and gets absorbed with light massage without leaving any residue behind. The serum’s formula is completely oil-free, non-sticky, and non-greasy which is perfect for oily-combination skin type. After cleansing thoroughly, I put this serum over slightly damp skin, which takes some time to absorb. But once gets absorbed it leaves a matte finish. I would recommend just applying few drops, otherwise, it would feel like a thin gel mask after dries up completely.

Moreover, during dry or non-humid weather, it makes my facial skin tight and sucks all the moisture. As a result, my skin felt dry and uncomfortable. It does not add any moisture or hydration to dry skin. Mainly my facial skin doesn’t like anything that gives a mattifying effect. Whereas, during humid weather, I did not find it too drying on the skin rather it feels kind of neutral.

However, its mattifying effect is not only the reason why I’m disappointed with this serum. Whenever I use it, I notice slight red patches on my cheeks. And also this serum is quite strong having an exfoliating property too. It contains salicylic acid along with bio-retinol and vitamin C that makes it really strong.