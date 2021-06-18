Does an Enzyme Scrub really work for acne prone skin?

I have sensitive skin which makes it more harder for me to find the right skin care products. Especially scrubs! If you also have the same skin type you would know when I tell you what messy experiences I've had when I chooses the wrong scrub. I stumbled upon Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub and thought of giving it a try! The vibrant packaging contains some of owner's avorite ingredients, delivering a “gentle yet powerful” formula. The result is both a physical and a chemical exfoliant; the thick gel includes pineapple and papaya enzymes, which smooth your complexion while increasing cellular turnover and boosting brightness. AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) and BHAs (beta hydroxy acids) deliver a similar effect, while fine pieces of cellulose dispersed throughout slough off your remaining excess cells. Everything is suspended in a rich base of glycerin and sweet almond oil, which emulsifies into a milky texture as you wet it. It’s a lot to pack into one product, but the owner of the brand says she worked with a K-beauty team in order to combine three types of exfoliation into a nonirritating formula. pretty gentle experience; The physical exfoliants are soft instead of jagged, and the other ingredients produce only the mildest and briefest of tingling sensations. (Note that you’re not supposed to use this stuff more than one or two times per week; any more frequently, and you’ll be overdoing it.) I know it sounds like an exaggeration to say that I did a double take after patting my face dry and looking in the mirror, but I was legitimately shocked. Even under my horribly fluorescent bathroom lighting, I could see a visible difference in brightness that seemed impossible given that the gel had touched my face for a grand total of 45 seconds. I held off for a full week before reaching for it again, and watched in amazement as my hyperpigmentation receded and my glass skin came rushing back to me. To say I was pleasantly surprised is an understatement. You should definitely give this product a try!