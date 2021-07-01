Does this face cream really Reduces wrinkles and gives natural glow?

I've always been a fan of age old ingredients in products that works on providing better results for our skin. I have sensitive and acne prone skin and that's why I have be careful with what cream based products I use on my skin. I tried Pilgrim White Lotus Day Cream SPF 50 with Camellia & Yugdugu. The first thing that made me purchase this was white lotus, Camellia and yugdugu as it's ingredients. Brownie points to it for having 50+ SPF as well. I hardly find any products with a good amount of SPF online. It claims on providing solutions for wrinkles, acne, pigmentation and dull skin. I applied this during the day right before I get ready for the day and apply makeup. I'm still skeptical if it'll lead me to break out while left over night. I don't see major results as to the reduction of pimple marks and wrinkles but this does give my skin a supple glow. A glow without making my skin look super oily. It is perfect to be used a base before makeup. All in all it's is great product to try if you're looking for a simple and shuttle Moisturising cream.