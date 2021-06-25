Does this face wash really prevents acne?

I'm sure you all might have heard about Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash. It's big, it's famous and it's liked by many. I have acne prone skin and got done with my last face wash recently. I wanted to try this face wash for a really long time. I already use it's sunscreen and it's perfect for my skin! My skin often tends to break out so I always look for products with salicylic acid. Neutrogena hands down is one of the best brands out there as far as skin care is concerned. So I did not have to think twice while purchasing this salicylic acid face wash from Neutrogena. Our acne face wash combines a powerful acne treatment and cleanser in one formula to treat and help prevent breakouts in one simple step. Not only does the oil-free formula gently cleanse deep to pores for clear skin, it contains Salicylic Acid to help get rid of acne and help prevent future breakouts. Plus, the special skin soothers help prevent irritation and over-drying, so it rinses clean and is never oily. It's ingredients include- Water, sodium C14-16 olefin sulfonate, cocamidopropyl betaine, sodium chloride, PEG-80 sorbitan laurate, C12-15 alkyl lactate, benzalkonium chloride, disodium EDTA, fragrance, cocamidopropyl PG-dimonium chloride phosphate, propylene glycol, aloe barbadensis leaf extract, anthemis nobilis flower extract, chamomilla recutita (matricaria) flower extract, sodium hydroxide, citric acid, yellow 5, red 40. Overall I honestly think this is a great face wash for acne prone skin. Even if you have oily or combination skin type, this face wash will prove wonderful. It works really good for my skin. It dries out breakouts as well as keeps new breakouts at check. Just by itself, it is able to control mild breakouts. I have been using this face wash for 3 months now and I am sure I will be going back and purchasing this again. It works great and does not burn a hole in the pocket, so its totally worth it. It's not too drying and gives a great clean feeling. I'm going to stock up more!