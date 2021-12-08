Does this facial really give what it promises?

Let’s face it – no miracle can give you glowing skin overnight. Layers of makeup cannot give you the feeling that you get when you have naturally beautiful skin. And the oxygen facial treatment helps you achieve that. So, what exactly is the oxygen facial and what does it do? To find out the benefits of oxygen facial, scroll down!





What Is An Oxygen Facial?





This treatment is designed to nourish your skin and promote collagen growth. It involves a machine that is used for spraying highly concentrated molecules of oxygen right into your epidermis (the outer layer of your skin). The oxygen that’s applied to your face and neck is infused with vitamins, minerals, essential nutrients, and botanical extracts. Celebrities, including Madonna, swear by this technique for smoother and plumper skin.

It is obvious that the oxygen facial has a lot of benefits. Let’s take a look at them.





1. Boosts Collagen Production





Collagen is the protein that makes the cells stick together, providing strength and elasticity to your skin. When the collagen weakens (with age), wrinkles appear. One of the biggest benefits of an oxygen facial is the collagen boost it gives to your skin, making it firm and reducing fine lines and wrinkles.





2. Detoxifies The Skin





The oxygen facial helps the skin utilize the oxygen and the nutrients and vitamins infused in it. This boosts the detoxification process of your skin, negates the effects of pollution, sun exposure, and diet fluctuation, and helps in the repair and regeneration of the skin cells.





3. Speeds Up Cell Turnover





Our skin cells have a limited lifetime. They die, and new cells replace them. Oxygen is crucial for cell regeneration. It increases the rate at which new cells grow, which, in turn, helps in scar (from acne) healing. The oxygen facial gives an extra dose of oxygen to your skin cells, thus aiding faster cell turnover.





4. No Painful Side Effects





This process is exceptionally gentle on your skin and doesn’t cause any side effects, such as irritation, redness, swelling, stinging, and a burning sensation. It is suitable for people who have sensitive skin and those who want to avoid chemical beauty treatments.





5. Moisturizes Your Skin





Constant exposure to the sun, dust, and pollution rob your skin of its natural moisture content. This makes it extremely dry and lifeless. And if you have dry skin, these issues can make your skin worse. The oxygen facial deeply moisturizes your skin, restoring its pH balance and shielding it from sun damage.