Does Fry Food Really Cause Breakouts and Acne? #BeautyTruthBomb

Yes, Fried foods cause various skin problems. Fried snacks are everyone’s favorite and the ultimate comfort food. Especially during monsoons, we need a bowl of chips and munch them on. But what happens after that? A pimple starts to pop up. If you get a pimple and have acne-prone skin then this is for you!

Here is why fried snacks trigger acne and affect your skin:

Fried foods like burgers, chips, fries, patties, and donuts are laden with refined carbohydrates and saturated fats which makes our skin produce more sebum. And more oil on the skin results in acne and pimples. All these fried foods have high sugar or salt content that makes affects your hormone levels and then promotes acne issues. All in all, these foods cause your skin to produce oil and thus they flare-ups.