Does 'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams have a BTS stan account? And who's her bias?

The 'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams who played the role of Arya Stark is an ARMY too! Does she have a stan account? And who's her bias?





The actress recently was answering questions in an interview, where someone asked "Does Maisie Williams have a BTS stan account?" She said "I wish I did. It would be cool if I did, but maybe I'm double bluffing." However she revealed that she once attended BTS concert and it was amazing. But Jungkook's knee was hurt and he's her favourite. Thus she didn't get to see Jungkook dance in real life. She said "If they do another tour, then I will see him then." Have you watched 'Game of Thrones'?