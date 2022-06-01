Does India stand a chance of winning the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, in the coming years?
While Indian movies usually do extremely well in the homeland, the formula to cut it in the international scene has still been difficult to achieve. To get noticed abroad, the movies need to have a combination of a lot of influences, they need to tug at your heartstrings and retain a certain amount of Indian-ness. Indian films are doing really well in all the International films, Many movies have stood out and have made it through the cracks to amazing international acclaim.