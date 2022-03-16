Does this indicate a new collaboration between Allu Arjun and SLB?

Allu Arjun, who was seen in Pushpa has become a even more bigger star today. After the success of Pushpa, the cast has been enjoying all it's benefits. We have been witnessing the cast, Allu Arjun, Rashmika and even Samantha in Mumbai since a few days. The actors were seen meeting Bollywood stars like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and other stars.

Allu Arjun was seen entering and exiting SLB office in Mumbai. This has sparked questions if the actor and director are planning on a collaboration together?

Would you like to see them work together someday?