Does John owe Shah Rukh anything? Why would he make such a comment?

John and Shah Rukh are all set to work together in Pathaan. Fans are thrilled to see both the actors on one big-screen together after a really long time. Recently, John was seen commenting on his relationship with Shah Rukh. The actor revealed that he owes a lot to Shah Rukh for where he is today. Did you know that back when John was a full time model and had participated in a competition, it was Shah Rukh who judged him?

John revealed that it was like any other competition for Shah Rukh where he was asked to judge but for John it was a huge deal.

Isn't this is so sweet of John to speak about Shah Rukh? Shah Rukh is always known to help people in the industry.