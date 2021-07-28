Does Kangana's recent body transformation make you like her?

Like always, Kangana has set some major transformation goals by undergoing this epic transformation for Thalaivi and Dhakad. Kangana’s schedule has been pretty tight for the last few months. After wrapping up for Thalaivi a while ago, Kangana is now shooting her action thriller movie Dhakad outside India. Kangana’s zest for getting into the skin of the character is something that makes her work even better. Kangana is a powerhouse of acting and her fans and co-workers are always amazed by her performance in every project she takes on.