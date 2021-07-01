Does Katrina Kaif act well in films when she's cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor?

Not a lot of people credit Katrina with being a good actress, although we can all admit that she's great at dancing. Over the years, she has some popular songs to her name like Sheila Ki Jawani, Kamli, Kala Chashma, amongst others.

While it's true that she has starred in movies that went on to become big hits, she didn't have much screen space in them. But I kind of noticed a pattern in the movies I thought she attempted to act, and did pull off a role fairly. Barring the more recent Zero, the others have all been films opposite Ranbir Kapoor. I felt she was likable in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, interesting in Raajneeti, and even her performance in Jagga Jasoos was decent.

Do you think it's because Ranbir's acting skills bring out the best in her performance too?