Does Kiara Advani has the potential to match Late Smita Patil's acting talent?

For those of you who don't know Kiara Advani has just been awarded this year's Smita Patil Memorial Global Award for Best Actor. Headed by Mr Nanik Rupani, Priyadarshni Academy decided to honour Advani's contribution to the Indian cinema at their 37th Anniversary Global Awards.

Having been part of just about six movies so far, Kiara Advani's Bollywood journey has been nothing short of an inspiration to many. And in this short duration, not only has she managed to win millions of hearts with just her screen presence but also impressed critics with stellar performances, especially with her latest flick starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in 'Shershaah'. Awarding Kiara for the same, the chairperson of the Priyadarshni Academy said, "We selected Kiara Advani, as we truly believe that she deserves the award for her incredible talent and inspirational journey in a short span of time."

With that being said, this Smita Patil memorial award is one of the most prestigious awards given in the memory of arguably the greatest female actor in Indian Cinema, Late Smita Patil. Her acting performance during the era of art cinema are very much remembered and studied even today.

Likewise, Kiara Advani has just started climbing the staircase of success in Bollywood with back to back successful films. Do you think she has the potential to match Smita Patil's acting talent?