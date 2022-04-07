Does marriage between two big stars increases their brand value much more?

A source close to the couple told an online portal, "Considering that Ranbir and Alia are top actors from Bollywood, several brands have been approaching the couple for endorsements. However, both Alia and Ranbir are apparently being selective about the offers that they wish to take up. They are not in a rush to do advertisements."





According to Duff & Phelps' annual celebrity brand evaluation report Alia's brand value is approximately USD 68.1 million whereas Ranbir's is close to USD 26.7 million. Reportedly, Alia charges a whopping Rs 15 crores per film whereas Ranbir has reportedly spiked his fee to Rs 60-70 crore for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal. Together the couple takes home Rs 85 crores per film.