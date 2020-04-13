Does marriage limit your career in Bollywood?

In the past 4 years, four of the biggest Bollywood divas got married and since then their careers have stooped down, coincidence?

Anushka Sharma: Anushka Sharma got married on the 11th December 2017 and has done 3 movies after her marriage and none of the movies made a bang at the box office. In spite of having co-stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan, none of her movies were able to connect with the audience.

Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor was the protagonist in 2 movies after her marriage and both the movies failed miserably and it seems like there is no recovery from there.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone starrer Chappak has been the only movie she did after her marriage and it attracted a lot of attention because all because of the wrong reasons. From the religious groups and students group, it seems like the movie was good but PR was trouble and that could be a reason for its failure.

Priyanka Chopra: Our desi girl has been in The Sky is Pink and for some reason, that movie did not work well at the box office. The four biggest actresses of their era in Bollywood and each one of them could not establish a mark, seems like a hell of a coincidence!!