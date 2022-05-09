Does Neetu Singh like Alia Bhatt better than Ranbir Kapoor's other exes?
- Alia is beautiful, young and talented.
- She is a phenomenal actress with 3 Filmfare awards in 7 years, working in great acclaimed movies.
- Her father is an acclaimed director and a senior person in Bollywood who has known Kapoors and whom Kapoors have known for years.
- Mahesh Bhatt has even directed Rishi Kapoor in a film.
- Alia's mother Soni Razdan is also a theatre artist who works in acclaimed movies and is good friends with Shashi Kapoor's family.
- Alia has grown up in Juhu amongst famous people like J P Dutta, Anu Ranjan and his family.
- She is best friends with Akansha Ranjan whose mother happens to be a close family friend of Kapoors.
- She has the big backing of Karan johar who she considers her father.
- Alia won't marry RK for money since she is the daughter of a big filmmaker and she herself earns a lot.
- She is genuinely liked by both heroes as well as the heroines like Anushka, Priyanka, and Deepika.
- She supports Ranbir (did not attend Deepveer reception just coz Ranbir did not want to attend).
- She hangs out with not only RK but his family too.