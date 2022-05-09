Does Neetu Singh like Alia Bhatt better than Ranbir Kapoor's other exes?

Alia is beautiful, young and talented. She is a phenomenal actress with 3 Filmfare awards in 7 years, working in great acclaimed movies. Her father is an acclaimed director and a senior person in Bollywood who has known Kapoors and whom Kapoors have known for years. Mahesh Bhatt has even directed Rishi Kapoor in a film. Alia's mother Soni Razdan is also a theatre artist who works in acclaimed movies and is good friends with Shashi Kapoor's family. Alia has grown up in Juhu amongst famous people like J P Dutta, Anu Ranjan and his family. She is best friends with Akansha Ranjan whose mother happens to be a close family friend of Kapoors. She has the big backing of Karan johar who she considers her father. Alia won't marry RK for money since she is the daughter of a big filmmaker and she herself earns a lot. She is genuinely liked by both heroes as well as the heroines like Anushka, Priyanka, and Deepika. She supports Ranbir (did not attend Deepveer reception just coz Ranbir did not want to attend). She hangs out with not only RK but his family too.