I have a very oily and acne prone skin and regular oiling my hair made it worst as the oil just sits around your face as well. But, you all know oiling is so important for hair, specially before the wash. I skipped oiling because of this issue. With wow onion black seen hair oil I simply resolved this issue as it did not cause acne and made my skin oily. I recommend this product for people with oily scalp and skin.