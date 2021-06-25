Does this product help you keep you straight hair smooth?

I have fine hair that always stays straight. Dust, oil and pollution sometimes messes with it's texture. I tried Matrix Opti Care Professional Ultra Smoothing Shampoo to see if this could help for with keeping the texture of my hair straight. Matrix Opti Care Smooth Straight Shampoo gently cleanses and moisturizes hair to give soft, silky hair. It softens texture, tames frizz, adds shine and manageability to leave hair silky smooth. The shampoo cleanses the scalp thoroughly and maintains the moisture content of the hair, ensuring that there is no dryness leading to hair fall Tames your locks, smoothening that uncontrollable frizz after straightening in the salon A combination of natural and chemical components works well in smoothening hair and preventing damage on exposure to outdoors Ends unruly split ends which are difficult to maintain. Softens texture and adds manageability to leave hair silky smooth. I actually love this and would keep it as my go to! It keeps my hair frizz free and contioned with an amazing fragrance!