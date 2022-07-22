Does the public's perception of a movie that fails change when the filmmakers accept responsibility for it?

When the 2019 mega-budget theatrical Kalank was reported to be a colossal flop, Karan Johar had accepted full responsibility at the film's release. Even though everyone on the team shares responsibility for the failure, Karan said that because he is the senior member of the crew and the creative leader of the ship, he is alone accountable for it. Years after Kalank's debut, author Hussain Dalal believes that his overwhelming poetry played a significant role in the film's demise. He thinks he was to blame for the movie's dismal box office performance and that the excellent story should have been communicated more effectively.

Failure inspires the development of greater stories, but it also forces the production team and directors to reflect on the errors they made that prevented the film from succeeding. Accepting blame for a bad movie is completely acceptable, but does it improve the way people view the movie, or does it just offer the media another opportunity to be critical of it?