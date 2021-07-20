Does Ranbir Kapoor not want to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali because of Saawariya's failure?

There's already been discussion about how Kartik Aaryan might be replace Ranbir Kapoor in Baiju Bawra. Not to appear too polarising but in a rumoured cast of Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt, according to different sources, Kartik's supposed roping in seems questionable. There's also talk doing the rounds that it might be a publicity stunt on his part, but one can never tell. The casting of SLB's project has been cropping up many times. Even Ranveer Singh was speculated to play a part sometime ago, and so was Ajay Devgn. There's no official confirmation for the same from any of the supposed actors.

Even Ranbir seems confused about how his name ended up being mentioned, but there were ample reports suggesting that the actor would be taking up the lead role. Deepika is apparently going to play Roopmati in the film, who is a dacoit queen. The romantic angle was expected to be between Alia and Ranbir who are also dating currently.



The last time Ranbir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali teamed up was for Saawariya which was a disaster both commercially and critically. Many even went on to call it the worst film by SLB. Is Ranbir keen to avoid the same again and that's why he isn't part of such a grand-scale project like Baiju Bawra?