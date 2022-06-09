Does Sara Ali Khan have a good relationship with her father Saif Ali Khan?

Sara Ali Khan shares a very special bond with Saif Ali Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan but for some personal reasons, she chooses to stay with her mother. Though Sara lives with her mom she is hardly seen with Amrita Singh or her father Saif. Whenever she is questioned about them she does not shy away from answering but also makes sure to keep her answer short and crisp. Sara's equation with her father has changed over time for good as she has mentioned during her interviews but as fans, it would be nice to see both the actors together on-screen, don't you think?