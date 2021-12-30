Does Shahid Kapoor agree to reduce his pay from Rs 31 crore to promote the release of Jersey on the big screen?

Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor, was supposed to hit theatres on December 31 but has to be postponed because of an increase in Covid-19 patients across the country. Because the new wave of Covid, Omicron, is rapidly spreading, additional and tighter limitations have been imposed.





The country's cinema halls are currently only half full, and theatres in some locations, like as Delhi, have been closed to prevent the spread of the fatal Covid-19 virus. In such circumstances, the producers of Jersey and Shahid Kapoor decided to postpone the film's release rather than risk losing money.





While it was initially discussed whether the film would be released on the OTT platform, as was the case with most films during the epidemic era, Shahid Kapoor apparently put his foot down and pushed on a theatrical release, according to sources.





Shahid Kapoor has stated that the film deserves a theatrical release and that he is willing to decrease his salary to compensate for the film's losses. According to reports, Shahid Kapoor was to be paid Rs 31 crores for Jersey, but the sum could change based on the losses.





Shahid Kapoor demanded Rs. 31 crores for Jersey and told the producer without hesitation that he would decrease his acting remuneration to cover the additional costs that the picture would incur as a result of the delay. If the budget increases by Rs. 5 crores, he will lower his fees by Rs. 5 crores. He will waive Rs. 10 crores from his fees if the budget is increased by Rs. 10 crores.