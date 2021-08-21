Does the success of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif prove that actresses are here to stay for longer?

Anushka Sharma too, for that matter. Across the decades, it's been evident that actors retain their top spots more than actresses. There are more roles written for actors too, and seeing that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are still donning the shoes of lead characters proves that. Meanwhile, the scenario is much tougher for actresses. Younger actresses come into the picture soon enough, and Bollywood generally likes casting them.

Over the years, each decade has seen a different set of actresses. You'll hear about Sridevi and Madhuri in an era (which is usually a smaller span) and then a new circle of actresses begins their journey. However, with the likes of Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and more, it seems to be changing. These actresses are still considered to be at the top of their game despite newcomers such as Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and many others about to debut.

While Alia Bhatt is a younger contemporary of Deepika and Katrina, she's existing and thriving in the same space. Do you also feel that there's a gradual shift wherein actresses finally have more of a timeline in the industry? And that there's much more space instead of competition to accommodate them all?