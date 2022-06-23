Does Suhana Khan take money from her Dad for a living?
I find Suhana Khan beautiful. She is beautiful maybe not a classic beauty but simply looking like an average-looking girl, but you see the reason why many might not consider her beautiful is simply because she looks a lot like her dad, because of that people often tease her as a lady SRK with long hair. She does have a long nose which she inherited from her father. But all this lifestyle that Suhana Khan is living is because of her dad, who always saves her and her brothers from the media.
SRK is a self-made man and only if his children could understand the worth of it. I just hope that they do. Now that Suhana is also working, she might just take her work more seriously.
Any comments guys?