Does this Sunscreen really work? #BeautyTruthBomb

Cerave is a U.S drugstore staple known for making simple but effective products that are recommended by dermatologists everywhere. Their night cream, Cerave PM is my ride or die but I’ve never been a fan of their day cream Cerave AM SPF 30.

I found the texture tacky, prone to pilling, and incompatible with any makeup I layered over it. When this new Ultra Light moisturizing cream with SPF was released a few years ago I decided to give it a go in hopes of it being better than CeraVe AM but not expecting much.

So right off the bat I’m gonna keep it real with you this sunscreen is not perfect but for an American sunscreen, I believe the pros outweigh the cons. The texture seems dense when it's pumped out but when it's applied to the face it feels light and blends in nicely with no white cast.

It's a bit shiny on the first application but after a few minutes, it dries down to a semi-matte satin finish. Once the Ultra Light SPF 30 dried down I found that it is a great light moisturizer and primer for my makeup that never pills or feels greasy. I’ve tried countless sunscreens and none can compare to the price point, texture, and performance of the CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Face Lotion with Sunscreen.

Is this sunscreen perfect? No, it can’t compare to the innovated and luxurious feeling of Asian sunscreens but it does blow most American drugstore sunscreens out of the water.

It’s lightweight, hydrating, and never leaves the dreaded white cast. It would work well on different skin types. If you are in a jam and need sunscreen quickly or are just curious

I think this is a great sunscreen to keep on hand.