Does your face need a toner?

Yes, always! Toners have a range of benefits to offer. They help to balance the pH levels of your skin and remove impurities and fine makeup particles. Moreover, toners provide the skin with essential nutrients. However, make sure your toner is suited for your skin type. Using the wrong toner can have the opposite effect and leave your skin dry and dehydrated. Re’equil Pore Refining Face Toner is an alcohol-free formula that protects your skin from drying out and does not strip the skin of its own moisturisers. It helps in gently removing the pore-clogging residue that is left behind on your skin after cleansing, such as makeup and excess oils. Thus, it tightens large open pores and reduces your chances of acne breakouts.