Don’t let your skin handle those harsh soaps!

Here’s a soap-free face wash recipe for y’all!

The face wash is one such skincare product that we use on a daily basis. Commercial face washes contain sulfates which is a foaming agent that further dries out your skin. If commercial face wash is something you do not like using or if your skin feels stretchy and dry after using a face wash, you are at the right place! Here I have some easy recipes for soap-free face washes that you definitely need to try –





Turmeric Ubtan





To make turmeric ubtan, simply mix together a teaspoon of wild turmeric powder, 2 tablespoons of whole wheat flour, and few drops of your favorite essential oil. Store this powder in an airtight container and use it as and when required. To use, take a small amount of this powder on your palms and add in you drops of water to activate it and make a paste. Massage this paste on your facial skin and body and rinse it off.









Clay





If you have a combination of oily skin, you can use kaolin clay or your favorite clay as a soap-free face wash. They have great absorbing properties and helps detox your skin as well. Simply add few drops of plain water or rose water to your favorite clay and massage it on your facial skin. Rinse it off and pat dry.





Honey





Honey is a natural humectant and it has great cleansing properties. Simply apply honey on your facial skin and neck and massage it for a few minutes. Rinse it off and pat dry. If you have acne-prone skin, you can add in a few drops of peppermint or tea tree essential oil before using.





Milk









If milk suits you, you can definitely use it as a substitute for commercial soap-based face wash because it has great cleansing properties. Simply take some low-fat cow milk on a cotton pad and swipe it across your face. Rinse your face with water and pat dry.









Aloe Honey





This is one of my favorite soap-free face wash recipes. Blend together some aloe vera gel and honey and use this to massage your facial skin. Wash it off and pat dry.