Don’t want to spend bucks on tons of foundations? Here’s an easy escape

BB cream or tinted moisturizers are amazing when it comes to daily use. If you are someone who does not like to use heavy makeup or if you do not like foundations, BB creams can be your best friend. BB creams are nothing but ‘Beauty Benefit’ creams that offers skincare benefits along with giving you a no-make-up makeup look. BB creams are easily available commercially but if you are not a fan of using synthetic chemicals Or dyes on your skin, you can make your own BB cream. Below is a recipe –





Things You Need-

* 2-3 tablespoons aloe vera gel

* ¼ teaspoon vitamin E oil

* Enough Mineral Powder





Directions-





Firstly, you need a mineral compact or loose powder in this recipe. Make sure that it is organic and it should be quite close to your natural skin tone. Now, take a bowl and add an aloe vera gel. Add in vitamin E oil and mix it until it is well emulsified. Going forward, add in the powder depending on the coverage that you desire. Mix it well until it is homogeneous and lump-free and transfer it to an easy-to-use jar. Use it as a regular BB cream or tinted moisturizer.





NOTE-





* If you do not want to use a mineral powder or if you do not have it, you can add in cocoa powder or arrowroot powder depending on what shade you want. Customize it the way you want.

* Patch test before using.