Don’t You Think Emraan Hashmi’s Career Has Turned Around A Corner From The Typical 'Serial Kisser' Image?

Emraan Hashmi’s name has often been synonymous with the ‘serial kisser’ image in Bollywood. The star has always been associated with lead roles in bold films thus, after only a few years in the industry, his quality went on to become a unique selling proposition for the filmmakers working with him. But, with the dawn of the new era, the actor has totally transformed himself to break the stereotype and change the game.

It seems like the actor has indeed broken out of that box, owning to the different kind of roles he has been doing. His recent films like Azhar, Baadshaho, or Hamari Adhuri Kahani might not have been huge box office successes but these films sure gave the actor a chance to experiment with different roles that proves that he is capable of much more.

Talking about his upcoming films, Chehre and Tiger 3, the actor says that this was the kind of cinema he always wanted to do and he feels thrilled to be finally getting a chance to do something that might help him explore more as an actor. However, one cannot break out of tags overnight, we really hope that these range of characters help Emraan Hashmi crack that serial kisser tag once and for all. Do you think that the actors latest film choices will help him in doing so? What are your views on Emraan Hashmi’s acting transformation?