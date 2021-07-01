Don’t You Think Even After Being Separated Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Are Wonderful Parents To Their Children?

Well I simply love how Hrithik and Sussanne are excelling at co-parenting their sons post divorce. They have remained to be very good friends and we often see them spending quality time with each other. In fact, during the lockdown, Sussanne had moved into Hrithik Roshan's home along with their sons so that they can stay close to each other.

While praising Sussanne for her move, Hrithik had said, "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps." Further adding, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne, who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them.” What are your views on this?