Don’t You Think Married Working Actresses Are Single Handedly Changing The Future Of The Film Industry?

Being a working woman in the industry, you’re naturally told that after marriage there is no scope of work and your career is over, but times are changing and the actresses of the Indian film industry have been the biggest driving force of this change.

All Bollywood actresses, from Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra to Vidya Balan and Kareena Kapoor Khan etc, have proved time and again that whether its pregnancy or marriage, nothing can stop them from following their heart. Balancing work and marriage in the most mature way possible, these actors have paved the way for world domination for all their fellow aspirants. It surely takes a lot of guts and bravery to prove yourself in a world where men are prioritised, nevertheless the women in our industry are definitely changing the scenario for the better.

Well, I believe that solid actors deserve solid roles, then whether they’re pregnant, married or mothers, it shouldn’t matter, don't you think? What are your views on this situation?