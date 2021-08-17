Don’t You Think Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani Are Truly A Match 'Made In Heaven'?

Looks like Bollywood had another mesmerising celebrity wedding, we just can’t stop gushing about. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at The Kapoor residence, including close friends and family. The beautiful couple have been dating for over a decade now and taking to social media they recently made their happily ever after official.

Talking about their relationship, both Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani called them each other’s ‘ride or die’ and thanked everyone who had been a part of their crazy journey. With a happy heart the duo hoped for a lot of happiness and love that awaits them in the future. Well the couple’s divine marriage pictures and the exchanging of heartfelt vows is enough to make us all believe that they are indeed a match made in heaven. Don’t you think?