Don’t You Think That Sometimes Ranveer Singh Goes Too Far With His Bollywood’s ‘Funny Guy’ Act?

What makes Ranveer Singh different from other people? Of course his acting skills and his incredible zest for life. He is one of the few actors who knows how to play it cool in any thing that he wears or does. The world has seen him in some of the wackiest outfits, doing all kinds of bizarre things, but always making positive headlines because of his admirable confidence and daring attitude. He does things his way and that’s the reason he has established himself as a Bollywood superstar in such a short span of time.

Of course, we don’t blame him, it’s a part of what he has to do to sustain, its Bollywood after all. If one doesn't stay in the limelight someone else will overshadow them. But don’t you think sometimes he acts all over enthusiastic and goes overboard with stuff that ends up making him look desperate. Don’t you think at many occasions his so-called ‘funny guy’ personality goes a little too far to handle?