Don’t You Think Stree’s Success Has Sparked Bollywood's Interest In Exploring The Horror Genre A Little More Off-Late?

Great horror developments over the decades have tapped into people’s fears to change and evolve, with every unrest bringing along its own trend in cinema. Bollywood horror films, however, have failed to leverage it since times unknown. Most of them are either complete rip-offs of their Hollywood counterparts or they often come across as a parody of a director’s vision, or rather, a lack of it. But, the nation-wide success of Amar Kaushik’s ‘Stree’ has once again revived and redefined the landscape of the horror genre in Bollywood.

Bollywood has already gotten into the horror game with Anushka Sharma’s home production Pari, and other recent productions such as Roohi and Bhoot Police. The chills this year were not just restricted to the big screen, OTT platforms are also bringing a lot of creators forward with new ideas and concepts that are in the face of supernatural thrillers, horror and such adjacent genres which have led to the creation of amazing shows like Ghoul, Ghost Stories, Typewriter and many more.

Unlike romance or drama, the attempts by Indian cinema to create horror films in the past have been few and far between, given that it often alienates women and children and has limited potential on-screen. However, that seems to be actively changing. The entire Bollywood ecosystem has woken up in order to create authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats. With a massive line-up of horror films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Phone Bhoot and Chhorii etc, Bollywood seems to be finally cracking the horror genre for good. Don’t you think the recent success of OTT horror shows and movies like Stree, are the biggest driving force of this change?