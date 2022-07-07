Don't be surprised if Nysa Devgan makes her Bollywood debut with Varun and Janhvi in Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Jhanvi Kapoor are shooting in Amsterdam for their upcoming movie, Bawaal. Apart from just shooting both the actors are partying and spending time with their friends. There are many pictures surfacing around the internet of Natasha, Varun, Nysa, Orray, Jhanvi, and one of their friends. All they are seen having lunch together somewhere in Amsterdam. What caught the attention of fans over here is the fact that Nysaa posing in almost all the pictures.

This has been creating a lot of rumors that Nysa can be seen in Bawaal. Do you think this is how Ajay and Kajol would have wanted their daughter to debut in Bollywood?