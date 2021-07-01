Don't Breathe 2 trailer out: Double the mystery, double the terror

If you have watched Don't Breathe, then you would know that it is one of the finest mystery thrillers; that will make you jump, gasp, and whatnot.





Don't Breathe's story goes like this: One day, three friends break into Norman's house, who is a blind veteran from Gulf War, to steal his money. But, surprisingly, out of nowhere, their plans go sideways when they find out about Norman's defencing strategy. Norman is not that innocent. He has a gun, and even though he is blind, he can defend himself. How? Well, first off, he can hear you breathing. So, don't breathe.





The sequel's trailer looks more gripping. There's a kid and a dog with Norman, and he's training her for something. One day, a few guys break into his house, and then the movie will take it up forward. There are more twists and turns, which means more horror and terror in this one.





Stephen Lang as the blind man is back in business again. I can't wait to watch it. What are your thoughts?