Don't you think Mrunal and Radhika should be in the news rather than Shanaya who is not even launched yet?

Mrunal Thakur and Radhika Madan have come a long way from TV serials to the film industry. Their performance has been spectacular in every movie they have done so far. they are one of the most promising actresses in the industry right now. Their screen presence is irreplaceable. Few more projects and they will be stars but netizens and media houses are more focused on star kids like Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Shanaya is yet to be launched and Ananya has done nothing so far to get the media attention she is getting right now. Do you think it is fair to ignore Mrunal and Radhika after the hard work they put in?