Don't you think Akshay Kumar starring opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2 will look creepy?

Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' was all over the news a few months ago. But not for good news. Kartik Aaryan's departure from the film created an uproar with fans divided over this issue. While some blamed Kartik's unprofessional behaviour, others felt it was the film's co-star Janhvi Kapoor who made Karan fire him from the project. In one word - nepotism.

Karan also faced backlash for the same and several filmmakers like Anubhav Sinha tweeted in Kartik's support. Dharma also vowed to never work with Kartik again. Anyway, as time went by, everyone moved on to their next projects. But recently it seems like Karan wants Akshay Kumar to play the part Kartik was supposed to play. Akshay, mind you is 53 years old while Janhvi is just 24. If this happens, it will be one of the most awkward and creepy pairs on screen.

Why can't Karan cast someone who is not very old? Someone like Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkummar Rao.

What do you think?