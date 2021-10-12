Don't you think the Aryan Khan case has made Shah Rukh Khan vulnerable?

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been the jail for the Mumbai cruise drugs case. Despite the fact that the NCB did not find any contraband on him. They managed to get his bail plea rejected on the grounds of some Whatsapp chats that link to him to some international drug racket.

Amidst all this, there are people who have been openly supporting SRK. While the industry on a whole has either been silent or are with SRK, except Kangana Ranaut. She is on her own trip. But one of SRK's former co-star Puneet Vashist has taken a jibe at him. Puneet, who starred in films like 'Josh' had visited the NCB and was asked about to the case.

His reply was, "Main Josh, Kya Kehna ye sab mei tha, main ye sab nahi karta toh boycott kar diya log ne, ye khan-paan ne 27 saal se boycott kiya hai, ab bhagwan ne inko boycott kar diya (You see I was in Josh, Kya Kehna all the movies right? I didn’t get involved in all this which is why the Khan-paan boycotted me for 27 years. Now God has boycotted all of them).”

Do you think Puneet would have been able to say such things if Aryan wasn't arrested?