Don't You Think Blaming Shilpa Shetty for Raj Kundra's Crimes Is Just Another Example Of The Inborn Misogyny Prevalent In Our Society?

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra had recently been arrested by the Mumbai police for being involved in a pornography racket. Ever since the news of his arrest, many speculations have been made that even Shilpa was involved, due to which the actress has been subjected to a great amount of trolling. Holding her responsible for Raj Kundra’s alleged crimes the public is roasting her online even though she had no active participation in the on-going situation.

Apart from this case many other women in the past have also been subjected to the same kind of behaviour by the society when they were associated with a fellow actor. Like Fatima Sana Sheikh being held responsible for Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce. Moreover, last year when Rhea Chakraborty was targeted for allegedly being the reason behind SSR's death.

These are huge examples of the inherent misogyny that reeks in our society. This task of quickly pointing fingers at women without any proof is just unfair and should be stopped before it’s too late. Women can be wrong and they can also be held guilty, but without any investigation and proof there’s no point in holding anyone responsible, regardless of their gender. Do you think we as a society are too quick to slam women for mistakes which have nothing to do with them?