Don't you think Bollywood needs to make more of female led shows/movies?

After the announcement of Jee Le zara, people have gone crazy and are literally counting days for it's release. In the mean time I have made a short list of my favorite female led movies/ shows. Although there are very less female led stories in Bollywood but these are few of the best.

Veere di wedding -It followed the story of four girls living in Delhi and their struggles in life. The movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania received mix reviews from the critics as well as the viewers.

Lipstick Under My Burkha- One can call it a revolution in it's own. 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' was both relevant and relatable. The movie is set in the background of middle class society and chronicles the secret lives of four women from different age groups, in search of freedom of their own kind.

Four More Shots Please- Much like 'Veere Di Wedding', a new show was launched on Amazon Prime 'Four More Shots Please!' The series too celebrated female bonding and narrated stories of four girls as they live, love, make mistakes and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and shots of tequila in millennial Mumbai.

Do tell me about your favorite female centric film.