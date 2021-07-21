Don't You Think 'BTS' Is Much More Than Just A Group Of Handsome Men That Can Sing And Dance?

BTS, very well known because of their huge and very dedicated fanbase "ARMY", puts together the most talented boy-band in the world. To have the power to sell out anything with just a single tweet, it’s insane. Well, these seven extremely-talented boys weren't an overnight success, when they made their debut, they were ignored and judged harshly until they broke through the charts in 2017 with all their hard work, emotional resonance, sincerity and an ARMY of fans.

The recognition that BTS has received is well-deserved because they have time and again proven that they are all more than just a mere group of pop singers and dancers. They impart positive messages on self-love along with touching on delicate topics like suicide and depression as well as being big supporters of the LGBT community by breaking gender-role and advocating equality regardless of sexuality, gender, and race. Their music and videos shine a light upon topics like mental health, sexuality, gender identity, growing up and finding yourself, which should very well be addressed in the society we live in. Their music has not only allowed millions of fans around the world to tell their life-changing stories of struggle but also helped them overcome their hardships in life and start loving themselves. Along with making us feel great about ourselves, BTS everyday reminds us of our responsibility, "No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin colour, gender identity: speak yourself. Find your name, find your voice by speaking yourself." How has your life changed while listening to BTS? Did they help you overcome that feeling of darkness when you were at your worst?