Don't you think Comedy Nights With Kapil is annoyingly overrated?

I believe that Kapil Sharma’s show has lost its charms since Sunil Grover left and over the years Kapil has done nothing except brought in unfunny comedians and cracked lame jokes. There was a time my family uses to go sit and wait for the clock to strike 9 and wait for Kapil Sharma to make us laugh but now Kapil Sharma has just become a little overrated and boring. They usually lack screen timings, a good script, and great actors.