Don't You Think Fans Deserve A Clarification From SRK On The Aryan Khan Drug Case?

Amid the arrest of Aryan Khan and his judicial custody being extended till October 7th by the Mumbai Court, many Bollywood celebrities have come out in the public and extended support to Shahrukh Khan in the entire drug controversy. From Sunil Shetty to Pooja Bhatt to Sussanne Khan, celebrities have unanimously believed in Aryan Khan's innocence and a possible witch-hunt against the people from Bollywood.

Meanwhile SRK has chosen to remain silent on the entire matter. Reports have been coming in that he has even asked his friends from the industry to not visit Mannat right now. Obviously there must be a lot of stress around him but with massive trolling on the social media, and being a role model figure for an entire nation, a statement or clarification at this time is what the fans might be waiting for right now.

Being one of the most loved and influential personalities across the globe, do you think that those millions of fans of SRK deserve a clarification from from the superstar?