Don't you think Han So-hee is on her way to becoming the next global artist from South Korea?

Actress Han So-hee has achieved a lot of recognition and accolades in the span of less than three years. She may have started from smaller roles but the past few years have been a breakthrough time for her. The actress has not only delivered dramas that became a worldwide success, but she has also become the top choice for major brands and big labels. The actress has recently been selected as the global ambassador for the Italian luxury brand, Balenciaga. Her latest drama, 'Soundtrack 1' is also receiving spectacular reviews, and the actress is all set to star in the next thriller drama alongside Park Seo-joon. With so many exciting things on her plate and considering the rise in her demand by top brands, it wouldn't be wrong to assume she could be the next big thing from South Korea. What are your thoughts?