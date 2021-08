Every famous actor wants his own identity, moreover a unique identity. Few names don't work since they are not unique and there are a few which have been taken by the present actors. Most actors like Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Dilip Kumar have changed their names to adjust to fame and look different. Kiara was Aaliya, Akshay was Rajiv Bhatia and Dilip Kumar’s name was Muhammed Yusuf Khan!