Don't you think it is unpleasant of Kareena to mock Priyanka for her American accent?

At Koffee with Karan, when Karan asked Kareena to say ask one question to Priyanka she said ‘Where did she get her accent from’, To which Priyanka gave a witty reply ‘I got that accent from the same place as Kareena's boyfriend'.

Priyanka has spent most of her teenage years in America and now that she has moved to the United States, she is bound to have an accent. Humans often adapt to places they live. They start adapting their culture, their dressing style, and their accents. It's irrelevant to mock somebody for these things. Adapting is basic human nature.